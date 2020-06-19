UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Strong Notice Of Man's Death In Police Custody

Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

CM takes strong notice of man's death in police custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday took strong notice of death of a man in police custody in Karora area of Shangla district the other day.

The Chief Minister directed the IGP,KP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi to conduct an independent inquiry into the incident and submit a report to him as soon as possible.

Following directives of Chief Minister, Sub Inspector Naseeb Zada has been arrested for his alleged involvement in death of the man during custody.

An FIR of the incident has also been registered at the police station.

Mahommd Khan said that stern punitive action would be initiated against those involved adding that no one would be allowed to exaggerate his authority. He said justice will be provided to the affected family at all cost.

It merits a mention here that Shangla police had arrested a truck driver for possessing contraband who died for unknown reasons in police custody. The police proclaimed the man committed suicide in the lockup.

