CM takes swift action on licence app glitches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the driving service center in Liberty and the service center linked to Mayo Hospital Emergency here on Tuesday.

During the visit, a multitude of grievances surfaced, primarily concerning the malfunctioning of the learner's licence mobile app and prolonged waiting times. Expressing concern, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly sought an immediate resolution to app download issues. He called the Inspector General (IG) and Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), instructing them to release a video outlining the app's downloading procedure.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally observed the app download process on a young man's mobile device, discovering the app's non-functionality.

In response, he directed for its immediate restoration. Engaging with citizens at the service center counter, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in light of a citizen admitting to driving without a licence for eight years, emphasized the importance of obtaining a legal licence before driving a vehicle. He smiled at the citizen's response and highlighted the necessity for all citizens to adhere to this legal requirement.

CM Naqvi acknowledged that the number of licences issued in recent days surpassed those issued in a whole year. He encouraged citizens to comply with the licencing process.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, CCPO, CTO, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DGPR, and other relevant officials were present.