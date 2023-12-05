Open Menu

CM Takes Swift Action To Address Hospitals Infrastructure Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 05:53 PM

CM takes swift action to address hospitals infrastructure issues

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, and the College of Nursing, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, and the College of Nursing, here on Tuesday.

He conducted a thorough review of the ongoing upgradation works at the Children's Emergency and Main Emergency Block of Mayo Hospital. During the inspection of Children's Emergency, the chief minister noted the absence of workers and a lack of progress. Expressing concern, he directed that the upgradation of the Children's Emergency floors should be expedited by implementing a three-shift work schedule.

Moving on to the Emergency Block of Mayo Hospital, he inspected the construction progress and expressed satisfaction. He directed the completion of the Emergency Block within the current month, emphasizing a swift and sustainable solution to water seepage on the walls.

In a briefing, CM Naqvi was informed about the rapid progress in installing tiles, wiring, and air conditioning in the Emergency Block. The Secretary of Communication and Works provided an update on the Emergency Block's upgradation.

Continuing his visit, CM Naqvi reviewed the Services Hospital upgradation project and the College of Nursing. Observing subpar conditions at the College of Nursing, he promptly announced a Rs 90 million plan for its renovation and reconstruction.

Inspecting the nursing hostel, he directly inquired about issues from nursing students who complained about inadequate accommodation facilities. He assured them of improvements and ordered immediate action. Notably, the College of Nursing at Services Hospital was originally constructed in 1980.

Expressing displeasure for not including the doctors' cafeteria in the upgradation program at Services Hospital, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered its inclusion and directed the relocation of administrative offices to the basement. He emphasized the need to dismantle unnecessary structures at the back of the hospital and relocate the lab for patient convenience.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the upgradation progress of the main building of Services Hospital and directed its completion within the stipulated period.

The visit was attended by Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr. Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences, MS Services Hospital, Special Secretary Health, and relevant officials.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Water Visit Progress From Million

Recent Stories

Planning Minister reviews power sector's progress

Planning Minister reviews power sector's progress

5 minutes ago
 Four drug peddlers netted

Four drug peddlers netted

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

5 minutes ago
 West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settle ..

West Bank family sees no hope of justice in settler killings

3 minutes ago
 CM greets women cricket team for victory against N ..

CM greets women cricket team for victory against New Zealand

5 minutes ago
 UAD celebrates World Soil Day

UAD celebrates World Soil Day

8 minutes ago
Pakistan, Korea sing agreement for constructing ae ..

Pakistan, Korea sing agreement for constructing aeroponic green house, artificia ..

4 minutes ago
 Administration to help persons with disabilities

Administration to help persons with disabilities

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugura ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurates swimming pool

5 minutes ago
 PM Inspection Commission stresses completion of PI ..

PM Inspection Commission stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 20

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 25 kg drugs in six operations

ANF seizes 25 kg drugs in six operations

5 minutes ago
 Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan