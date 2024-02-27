Open Menu

CM Taking Measures To Tackle Unemployment Crisis

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

CM taking measures to tackle unemployment crisis

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In a concerted effort to combat unemployment in the region, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan alongside his entire cabinet is taking measures to overcome unemployment in the region.

GB government spokesperson, Faizullah Faraq in an official statement said that by prioritizing the local workforce, the chief minister aimed to foster healthy competition among the youth, ultimately leading to the eradication of unemployment in the region.

He said this resolute stance underscored the seriousness with which the government was tackling the pressing issue.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Resolute Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife D ..

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling ..

Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session

9 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

26 minutes ago
 Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

4 minutes ago
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

4 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

5 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan