CM Taking Measures To Tackle Unemployment Crisis
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In a concerted effort to combat unemployment in the region, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan alongside his entire cabinet is taking measures to overcome unemployment in the region.
GB government spokesperson, Faizullah Faraq in an official statement said that by prioritizing the local workforce, the chief minister aimed to foster healthy competition among the youth, ultimately leading to the eradication of unemployment in the region.
He said this resolute stance underscored the seriousness with which the government was tackling the pressing issue.
