CM Taking Necessary Steps To Control The Pandemic: Mitha Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:59 PM

CM taking necessary steps to control the pandemic: Mitha Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Livestock, Dairy Development and Environment Mitha Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that Corona virus would be defeated by collective efforts and following government's preventive measures against it.

Talking to APP, he said members of all segment of society should play their due role to control the pandemic and people must remain their houses during lockdown, saying that the provincial government led by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jamal Kamal Khan was taking every necessary step to curb the virus.

The government had made difficult decision to extend period of Lockdown to continue till April 21 to prevent the spread of the outbreak, aiming to protect public from the virus, he said.

The provincial minister said that the nation was facing difficult time under lockdown and saying that the people should adopt precautions rather than fear because precaution is better than cure.

He said public should also cooperate with the government to defeat the corona virus and avoid unnecessary traveling and crowded places because precautionary steps was better, saying that distribution of rations were being continued among needy people including daily wagers in respective areas of province under provincial government relief package in supervision of deputy commissioners on equality basis in wake of the corona virus.

We are aware of the problems of the poor people and efforts were being taken to address their problems in province.

