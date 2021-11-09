UrduPoint.com

CM Taking Notice Of Social Worker Death Suspends DC, AC Malakand : Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

CM taking notice of social worker death suspends DC, AC Malakand : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken strict notice against the murder of social worker, Muhammad Zada in Sakhakot, Malakand.

In a statement, he said that Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Malakand have been suspended and made OSD.

"A rigorous inquiry report has been ordered to be presented soon by the office of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

Earlier, Chiefs Minister Mahmood Khan has sought a report from Inspector General Police and directed him to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

He said that a transparent inquiry would be held into the incident and culprits would be punished.

"No one is above the law. The government will provide complete legal assistance to the affected family".

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss and prayed for the eternal peace of the soul of the deceased.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Information Minister Malakand Family From Government

Recent Stories

As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

51 seconds ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromari ..

Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Rea ..

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Reaffirmed NATO's Support for Pol ..

13 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

13 minutes ago
 Georgia reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 2,191 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.