CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochistan: Durcheen Marree

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Durcheen Marree on Monday said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking all possible steps for the development and prosperity of the province.

In his statement, she said that the chief minister had formed a new cabinet of the province and started taking steps for the development and prosperity of the Balochistan.

She also congratulated the newly elected cabinet on taking oath and hoped that the newly elected cabinet would take steps for the wider interests of Balochistan and the provincial government would provide employment opportunities to the people.

The chief minister would work with coalition parties and party leaders for welfare of the people, she added.