UrduPoint.com

CM Taking Steps For Uplift & Prosperity Of Balochistan: Durcheen Marree

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:03 PM

CM taking steps for uplift & prosperity of Balochistan: Durcheen Marree

Senior Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Durcheen Marree on Monday said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking all possible steps for the development and prosperity of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Durcheen Marree on Monday said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was taking all possible steps for the development and prosperity of the province.

In his statement, she said that the chief minister had formed a new cabinet of the province and started taking steps for the development and prosperity of the Balochistan.

She also congratulated the newly elected cabinet on taking oath and hoped that the newly elected cabinet would take steps for the wider interests of Balochistan and the provincial government would provide employment opportunities to the people.

The chief minister would work with coalition parties and party leaders for welfare of the people, she added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister All Government Cabinet Employment

Recent Stories

India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Ma ..

India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42 IND Vs NAM Live Updates

4 minutes ago
 FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

FBR organizes AML/CFT workshop for DNFBPs

7 minutes ago
 Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till ..

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till Nov 17

7 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

DC reviews anti corona vaccination drive

7 minutes ago
 Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continu ..

Mandatory Coronavirus vaccination campaign continues in Hazara division

10 minutes ago
 England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injur ..

England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.