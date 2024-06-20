- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, Communications and W ..
CM Taking Steps To Bring Improvements In Province: Provincial Minister For Law, Communications And Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Provincial Minister for Law, Communications and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth has said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking all possible steps for bringing improvements in the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Law, Communications and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth has said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking all possible steps for bringing improvements in the province.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the DC Office, Attock. Members of the National Assembly, Malik Sohail Khan, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Members of the Provincial Assembly, Malik Aitebar Khan Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada, former MPA Iftikhar Khan, Malik Hameed Akbar Khan and officers of district administration were also present in the meeting.
The relevant officers briefed the minister about development schemes and other affairs. It was informed during the briefing that 103 schemes across the district will cost 32514 million rupees which include education, health and rehabilitation of basic structure along with undertaking repair work and other schemes.
The district heads of government departments briefed the provincial minister.
The Provincial Minister directed to complete the development schemes within stipulated time frame along with ensuring high quality of work in the development schemes. He directed the relevant officers to undertake visits of the development schemes regularly.
Later, he visited the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital where he was given a briefing by the relevant officers of the Health Department. Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth visited different parts of the hospital and reviewed the administrative affairs. He directed to further improve the administrative and other related matters of the hospital.
Recent Stories
Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..
500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC
Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares
Police arrests absconder
141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecti ..
President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan
World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam
Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste
Budget meeting of KMC on June 24
Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 24
LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case
2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: Dr Arbab3 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares3 minutes ago
-
Police arrests absconder3 minutes ago
-
141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecting hides3 minutes ago
-
President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste2 minutes ago
-
Budget meeting of KMC on June 243 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case3 minutes ago
-
2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision1 hour ago
-
Govt aims to transform entire education system of Pakistan: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
RPO for controlling crime rate in region1 hour ago