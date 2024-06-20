Open Menu

CM Taking Steps To Bring Improvements In Province: Provincial Minister For Law, Communications And Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth

Provincial Minister for Law, Communications and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth has said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking all possible steps for bringing improvements in the province

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the DC Office, Attock. Members of the National Assembly, Malik Sohail Khan, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Members of the Provincial Assembly, Malik Aitebar Khan Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada, former MPA Iftikhar Khan, Malik Hameed Akbar Khan and officers of district administration were also present in the meeting.

The relevant officers briefed the minister about development schemes and other affairs. It was informed during the briefing that 103 schemes across the district will cost 32514 million rupees which include education, health and rehabilitation of basic structure along with undertaking repair work and other schemes.

The district heads of government departments briefed the provincial minister.

The Provincial Minister directed to complete the development schemes within stipulated time frame along with ensuring high quality of work in the development schemes. He directed the relevant officers to undertake visits of the development schemes regularly.

Later, he visited the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital where he was given a briefing by the relevant officers of the Health Department. Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth visited different parts of the hospital and reviewed the administrative affairs. He directed to further improve the administrative and other related matters of the hospital.

