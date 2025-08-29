CM Task Force Chief Inspects Narowal Jail
Published August 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister's Task Force on Prisons Rana Manan Khan, along with Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, conducted an official visit to Narowal Jail, where they inspected various sections of the prison including the hospital, kitchen, barracks, meeting shed and prison PCO.
During the visit, both officials interacted with inmates and their visiting families, inquiring about the challenges they face. A detailed inspection was also carried out in the juvenile ward, where Dr Javed specifically inquired about the educational and training activities being provided to underage detainees.
In the kitchen, they assessed cleanliness and the quality of food being served.
Speaking to the media during the visit, Chairperson Rana Manan Khan said that inmates across Punjab’s prisons are being trained in various handicrafts and vocational skills.
He further added that training is also being provided in skills such as barbering, tailoring, cooking, motorcycle mechanics and electrical work.
Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi emphasized that transforming Punjab’s jails into rehabilitation centres is a core mission of the department. He instructed all jail superintendents to facilitate families during inmate visitations and to ensure that inmates receive technical training through the prison industries, enabling them to reintegrate into society as productive citizens.
Dr. Javed said that the performance and quality of prison industries will now be a key metric in evaluating the performance of jail superintendents across the province.
