CM telephones IGP, inquires after injured policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday telephoned Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar to inquire after the injured policemen due to the firing of criminal elements during police operation in the Kacha area.

Mohsin Naqvi also inquired after well- being of the Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar for coming in the close range of firing.

The IGP said that morale of the police was very high and was achieving triumphs in the operation.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel.

He acknowledged that under the able leadership of IG Police the injured police personnel set an example of their utmost dutifulness and professionalism.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the police officers and personnel participating in the operation were our heroes.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the joint operation launched by the Punjab and Sindh Police in order to purge the Kacha area from criminal elements was ongoing successfully, adding that the operation would continue till the elimination of last criminal person.