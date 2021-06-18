CM terms budged 2021-22 as resurgence, growth

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday said the provincial budget 2021-22, was a budget of resurgence and growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday said the provincial budget 2021-22, was a budget of resurgence and growth.

Appreciating the historic budget, the chief minister said the provincial government was fully committed to invest maximum resources in the development of the province and providing quality service delivery to its citizen, adding, this was reflected in our planned development spending for the year, which has record outlay compared to previous year.

The chief minister said that due to our successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, now the government had an opportunity to present a budget focused on growing the economy and providing maximum relief to the people.

He said that in the budget, the provincial government had prioritized spending in service delivery sectors like health and education, to raise the standard of the government service delivery.

"We have taken a whole of province approach in this budget by planning projects for every region and district.

He said the budget include projects to uplift our poor, empower our women and protect minorities and senior citizens.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government was fully committed to change the way government works and bring necessary reforms of this purpose.

"We plan to introduce long overdue reforms on pensions: accountability and rewards of public servants; championing e-government and strengthening management of public finances," he said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget 2021-22 reflects our commitment towards providing avenues from economic growth and maximum relief to everyone in the province. It setup the stage perfectly for the resurgences of our province in a post-pandemic world, he said.

He said that we will work tirelessly to help translate this vision into reality and accelerate on the road to reforms.