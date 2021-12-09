UrduPoint.com

CM Terms Corruption Big Social Evil

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:12 PM

CM terms corruption big social evil

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed corruption a big social evil and dacoity on public rights.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed corruption a big social evil and dacoity on public rights.

In his message on Anti-Corruption day, the CM said the PTI has come into power to eliminate corruption from the country.

There is no room for the corrupt and the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, he emphasised.

The PTI-led government is committed to introduce transparency in every sector as it has brought the big fish under the net of the law.

The Anti Corruption Established has been made an autonomous body and it is showing sufficient improvement in its performance. "We should commit today to honestly work for eradicating corruption from the society," the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

15 minutes ago
 Seminar organized at ARL to create awareness about ..

Seminar organized at ARL to create awareness about smog

35 seconds ago
 Marriage hall sealed, nine fined over marriage act ..

Marriage hall sealed, nine fined over marriage act violations

37 seconds ago
 India turns Kashmir valley into hell: Mashaal Mali ..

India turns Kashmir valley into hell: Mashaal Malik

39 seconds ago
 AC Kahuta imposes fines on profiteers for overchar ..

AC Kahuta imposes fines on profiteers for overcharging

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.