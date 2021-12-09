CM terms corruption big social evil

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed corruption a big social evil and dacoity on public rights.

In his message on Anti-Corruption day, the CM said the PTI has come into power to eliminate corruption from the country.

There is no room for the corrupt and the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, he emphasised.

The PTI-led government is committed to introduce transparency in every sector as it has brought the big fish under the net of the law.

The Anti Corruption Established has been made an autonomous body and it is showing sufficient improvement in its performance. "We should commit today to honestly work for eradicating corruption from the society," the CM concluded.