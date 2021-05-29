CM terms DI Khan Motorway project of significant importance for KP development

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday said that government desires implementation on DI Khan Motorway as it is a project of significant importance that would positively impact progress of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday said that government desires implementation on DI Khan Motorway as it is a project of significant importance that would positively impact progress of the province.

He said this during a video link meeting that was also attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar.

CM said that every possible effort would be made to complete the project and all the available options would be considered for its funding.

Federal Planning Minister also assured his cooperation to provincial government regarding completion of project.

The meeting also agreed to include proposed projects of provincial government in Public Sector Development Program of new financial year.