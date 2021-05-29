UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Terms DI Khan Motorway Project Of Significant Importance For KP Development

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:48 PM

CM terms DI Khan Motorway project of significant importance for KP development

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday said that government desires implementation on DI Khan Motorway as it is a project of significant importance that would positively impact progress of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday said that government desires implementation on DI Khan Motorway as it is a project of significant importance that would positively impact progress of the province.

He said this during a video link meeting that was also attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar.

CM said that every possible effort would be made to complete the project and all the available options would be considered for its funding.

Federal Planning Minister also assured his cooperation to provincial government regarding completion of project.

The meeting also agreed to include proposed projects of provincial government in Public Sector Development Program of new financial year.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Progress All Government

Recent Stories

200,000 trees planted along Lahore Ring Road

3 minutes ago

Spain Lifts Ban on Entry of Cruise Ships to Nation ..

3 minutes ago

26 arrested on gambling charges

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts o ..

3 minutes ago

UBG candidate elected as FPCCI vice president for ..

23 minutes ago

State land retrieved from qabza mafia

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.