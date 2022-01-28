(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the New Pakistan National Health Card a historic initiative of the PTI-led government for public welfare as there is no precedent of such an program for people in the history.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that every family in Punjab will have access to free quality medical treatment through this scheme. Universal Health Insurance Program is successfully benefiting masses in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions as more than one lakh people have benefited from free medical treatment facilities through 287 selected hospitals in these divisions, he noted.

The government has paid about Rs 2.17 billion for the treatment. By the end of March, all families in Punjab will be eligible for free treatment up to one million rupees per annum under this program, he added. Issuance of the Health card In Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Sargodha divisions will be completed within two months.

The National Health Card is the right of people which the PTI is giving back to them, he said adding the government is fulfilling its promise of providing health facilities to every citizen.