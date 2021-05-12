UrduPoint.com
CM Terms Israel's Attacks On Palestine State Terrorism

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

CM terms Israel's attacks on Palestine state terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday while strongly denouncing Israel's attacks on innocent Palestinians, expressed complete solidarity with Palestinian brethren in their just struggle for liberation.

In his statement to a news channel, the Chief Minister said Israeli army attacks on innocent Palestinians were tantamount to state terrorism and highly condemnable.

The Pakistani nation, he said would continue supporting the Palestinians on every possible diplomatic and moral forums.

The international community, he demanded should take serious notice of acts of state terrorism being carried out by the Israeli army against Palestinians.

He said Muslim states have to play their necessary role in stopping the state terrorism acts of Israel adding international organizations must take steps on urgent basis for safeguarding the rights of oppressed Palestinians.

More Stories From Pakistan

