CM Terms Kashmir Movement As Legitimate

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

CM terms Kashmir movement as legitimate

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bijinzo on Friday termed the Kashmir movement for right to self-determination as legitimate and reiterated that people of the province were supporting the movement.

In his message issued in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that Pakistan would continue moral and political support for Kashmiri brethren in their movement.

"Time has come for the Modi government to leave the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," he added.

The CM deplored that the brute force of the Indian forces had revealed the real face of the fascist India before the civilized countries.

"Since 1947, every government continued inhuman acts in the disputed land of Kashmir, however Modi government surpassed ending the just right of self determination and right to speak.

" Linking peace in the region with the amicable resolution of the Kashmir issue, Bijinzo stressed that peace could not be restored in the region until the Kashmir dispute was resolve as par the wishes of people of Kashmir and UN resolutions.

He maintained 'Like other parts of the country, people of Balochistan also stand united expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir." . "With our prayers and moral support, day is not far when Kashmir will get rid of the brutal cultures of fascist India", he added.

