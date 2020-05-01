UrduPoint.com
CM Terms Labourers As Heroes Of Country

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:30 AM

CM terms labourers as heroes of country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday commended labourers saying that they were heroes of the country as they earned livelihood by adopting honest means.

In his message on the World Labour Day being observed on May 1, he said that this year Labour Day would be observed with simplicity and by maintaining social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Buzdar said, in 1886, Chicago labourers laid down unprecedented and exemplary sacrifices to attain their rights and this day reminded of the struggle of Chicago martyrs against oppression and tyranny.

The CM vowed the PTI government was determined to grant due rights to the labourers. He said the PTI government was undertaking concrete measures for the welfare and betterment of labourers in true spirit while they were duped by false promises in the past.

He lamented that no practical steps were taken for ensuring the welfare and betterment of the labourers in the previous tenures. He emphasized that durable economic and social prosperity could not be achieved without giving due place to the labour community.

The CM complimented that labourers played a pivotal role in streamlining and strengthening the economy of the country on solid basis. He stressed that setting up quality educational institutions, social security hospitals and labour colonies for the children of labourers spoke volume of Punjab government's labour-friendly policy.

"May 1 provides an opportunity to revive the determination for ensuring the rights of labourers," concluded CM Usman Buzdar.

