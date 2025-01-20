CM terms launching of GIA is milestone for development of Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday termed the inauguration of Gwadar International Airport (GIA) is a milestone for the development of Balochistan which would lead the province on new paths of prosperity and economic stability.

He said that this airport is a historic project not only for Balochistan but also for the whole of Pakistan which would be helpful in promoting trade activities at national and international levels.

Addressing at the inauguration ceremony of Gwadar International Airport, Balochistan Chief Minister said that this airport is equipped with modern technology and world-class facilities which is capable of handling large aircraft.

He said that this modern airport would connect the area with major cities of the world saying that the completion of Gwadar International Airport could bring immense development in the investment, trade and tourism sectors in the province which would directly benefit the people.

Mir Sarfraz said that this project would provide employment opportunities to the local people and increase training and job opportunities for the youth.

“The people of Gwadar have always played a key role in the development of Balochistan and their cooperation is the foundation of our successes,” he said.

He said that this project is an important initiative under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) which could make not only Balochistan but the entire Pakistan more stable and attractive internationally.

He expressed his determination that more such development projects would be launched in the province that could bring positive change in the lives of the people of Balochistan.

Thanking the government representatives, local people and experts present, he said that this successful launch of Gwadar International Airport is the result of collective efforts.

The CM reiterated his resolve that the development and prosperity of Balochistan is his top priority and all possible steps could be taken for this purpose.