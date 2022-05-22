UrduPoint.com

CM Terms PTI's March Conspiracy

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM

CM terms PTI's march conspiracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has termed the announcement of long march by PTI as a conspiracy against Pakistan saying that Imran Khan and his followers were not sincere with the country.

Hamza Shahbaz stressed that it was not a appropriate time for such a long march as the country was passing through multiple challenges, said a press release issued here.

The CM underscored that negative attitude in politics were detrimental for stability of the country. He maintained that those indulged in politics against national interests have to be stopped with the power of unity.

Hamza Shahbaz lamented that the same characters caused irreparable damage to the national economy through sit-ins and agitational politics in the past adding that decisions should not be made on the roads in the presence of a parliament.

The CM highlighted that the politics of stubbornness and obduracy of PTI has fully exposed their undemocratic demeanour adding that the nation will not allow anyone to spread anarchy in the country.

