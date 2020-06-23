CM thanks federal govt return of Balochistan people stranded abroad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday thanked the Federal government, especially Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari for initiating the repatriation process of people hailed from Balochistan stranded abroad.

A letter was sent to the SAPM on behalf of the chief minister demanding to ensure the return of the people of Balochistan stranded in middle East and other countries. The chief minister had apprised the SAPM about the difficulties and problems faced by them.

In response to the CM's letter, the SAPM directed the Pakistani embassies to take immediate measures to ensure the return of Pakistanis hailed from Balochistan.

As a result of these measures, 165 people reached Quetta by private flight on Tuesday. The provincial health department conducted their test for coronavirus.

They also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari in this regard.