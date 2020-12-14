UrduPoint.com
CM Thanks Lahorites For Ignoring PDM Anarchistic Designs

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM thanks Lahorites for ignoring PDM anarchistic designs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday thanked the Lahorites for ignoring the anarchist political designs of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In a statement, he said that so-called claimants of the city of Lahore had badly been exposed as masses had rejected their politics.

He said that December 13 also passed and nothing had happened, adding that the people totally rejected the negative politics of the rejected elements.

Usman Buzdar said that the political cabal tried to create unrest through their corner meetings, which ended in chaos, adding that the nation witnessed the failure of political designs of the PDM at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He emphasised that accountability of the corrupt PDM elements would be done and they would have to return the looted money. "Regrettably, those who plunged the country into crises are hiding abroad with their looted money," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the PDM leadership was conspiring against the national development and was unnerved as the people had fully recognised their negative designs.

The corrupt opposition was following a catastrophic path to avoid the law and those who filled their coffers through corruption had no respect among people, concluded the CM.

