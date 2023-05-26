CM thanks nation for commemorating martyrs day

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his gratitude to the nation for commemorating the martyrs' reverence day in a commendable manner

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM expressed his satisfaction with the fervent and enthusiastic celebration of the day. He acknowledged that the nation observed the day with great zeal and determination, standing in solidarity with the martyrs and their families. He emphasised that the nation has effectively conveyed a clear message to the terrorists and troublemakers associated with May 9. The nation has firmly stated that any disrespect towards the martyrs, their families, and national memorials would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The CM asserted that the nation continues to stand with the martyrs and their families. He urged the wrongdoers to comprehend the deep emotional attachment of Pakistanis, which surpasses their sinister intentions.

The nation remains steadfast and undeterred, with every conspiracy having failed. The nation has fully recognised the faces of the wrongdoers and the propagators of discord, he said and concluded that the brave officers and soldiers of the armed forces are assets.