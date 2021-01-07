CM thanks people for prayers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked Allah Almighty for giving him recovery from coronavirus and said that he was also thankful to people for their prayers.

In a statement issued here, he said, "I will continue the core mission of public service as serving masses is the agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"He asked citizens to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the corona was a viral disease.