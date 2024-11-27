Open Menu

CM Thanks People For Rejecting Mischief-makers

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her gratitude to the people of Punjab for not supporting the mischief-makers and disruptor,thanking them for their continued resilience and unity.

In a message issued here on Wednesday,she acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Punjab,who remained steadfast despite the challenges posed by elements seeking to create unrest.

The CM issued instructions to open the roads across the province,ensuring smooth transportation and public mobility.She emphasized the importance of facilitating the daily routines of the citizens, who had been facing significant disruptions.

CM Maryam Nawaz took decisive steps to stabilize the supply of essential goods.

She directed the administration to ensure the uninterrupted availability of food and other necessities.

She directed the strict monitoring and control of prices for essential items,stressing that no one should exploit the situation for personal gain.

Reflecting on the hardship caused to the public by the ongoing disruptions,Maryam Nawaz expressed deep concern over the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens.

She conveyed her sincere apologies for the inconvenience,stating,"I am truly saddened by the suffering the people have had to endure due to these disturbances."

