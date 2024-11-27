CM Thanks People For Rejecting Mischief-makers
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her gratitude to the people of Punjab for not supporting the mischief-makers and disruptor,thanking them for their continued resilience and unity.
In a message issued here on Wednesday,she acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Punjab,who remained steadfast despite the challenges posed by elements seeking to create unrest.
The CM issued instructions to open the roads across the province,ensuring smooth transportation and public mobility.She emphasized the importance of facilitating the daily routines of the citizens, who had been facing significant disruptions.
CM Maryam Nawaz took decisive steps to stabilize the supply of essential goods.
She directed the administration to ensure the uninterrupted availability of food and other necessities.
She directed the strict monitoring and control of prices for essential items,stressing that no one should exploit the situation for personal gain.
Reflecting on the hardship caused to the public by the ongoing disruptions,Maryam Nawaz expressed deep concern over the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens.
She conveyed her sincere apologies for the inconvenience,stating,"I am truly saddened by the suffering the people have had to endure due to these disturbances."
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad13 minutes ago
-
SCP refuses to take suo moto on use of force against PTI protesters14 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water14 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC14 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK24 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication33 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures33 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border34 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK34 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques34 minutes ago
-
Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes1 hour ago
-
PTI’s protest in Islamabad a 'colossal failure,' says minister Tarar1 hour ago