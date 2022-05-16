UrduPoint.com

CM Thanks People Of Gujrat For Warm Welcome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:36 PM

CM thanks people of Gujrat for warm welcome

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said the people of Gujrat had won his heart, adding that the passion of the party workers in Kotla Gujrat public gathering was worth watching despite the scorching heat.

In a statement, the CM said that the people of Gujrat had bestowed honor on him and he could not reciprocate the debt of their love.

He said the PML-N reigned over people's hearts as Gujrat belonged to PML-N and would remain so.

The sea of people in Kotla Gujrat was enough to open the closed eyes of PTI leadership, he said and added that the people of Gujrat had given their verdict against the PTI.

