CM thanks PM for his continuous support to flood-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif for his continuous support to flood-ravaged areas of the province.

"The special interest of the Prime Minister for the restoration of communication facilities is a source of encouragement for us and we hope that NHA will play its role fully for the restoration of other affected highways as well," he said while giving a briefing about the flood relief operations to PM during his visit to Bolan district of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his satisfaction over the restoration of Pinjara Bridge and thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for his personal interest in this regard and the efforts of Chairman NHA Captain (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha and his team.

During the briefing given to the prime minister regarding the restoration of Panjara bridge, the CM said that the recent heavy rains and floods caused severe damage to the national highway network in Balochistan and the land connection as province remained cut off with rest of the country for several days.

There were difficulties not only in the movement of traffic, but also in the delivery of goods and relief activities. Restoration of the damaged infrastructure will help resume the traffic and trade activities in Balochistan.