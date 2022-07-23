CM thanks PML-N, allied parties for strengthening democracy

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has thanked the PML-N party members, Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and other members of allied parties who played pivotal role for strengthening democracy in the country

In a tweet, Hamza Shahbaz thanked Allah Almighty for once again bestowingsuccess on them. He vowed to continue his mission to serve the people.