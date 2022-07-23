UrduPoint.com

CM Thanks PML-N, Allied Parties For Strengthening Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 08:25 PM

CM thanks PML-N, allied parties for strengthening democracy

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has thanked the PML-N party members, Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and other members of allied parties who played pivotal role for strengthening democracy in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has thanked the PML-N party members, Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and other members of allied parties who played pivotal role for strengthening democracy in the country.

In a tweet, Hamza Shahbaz thanked Allah Almighty for once again bestowingsuccess on them. He vowed to continue his mission to serve the people.

