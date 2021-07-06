UrduPoint.com
CM To Announce Mega Uplift Projects For Buner On Friday: SACM

Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Work, Riaz Khan Tuesday said the CM Mahmood Khan would visit Buner district on July 9 (Friday) where he would announce mega uplift projects for the area.

Riaz Khan said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan considered Buner as his second hometown adding war-footing measures were afoot for the uplift of the district.

He said the Chief Minister was considering a visit to Buner for quite a time, however in the wake of the coronavirus situation, his visit was delayed.

Now, he said after an ease in situation, the Chief Minister has scheduled his visit for Buner district on Friday. He said the CM would address a big public gathering at Gadizi Ground and announce historical development projects for the district.

Riaz Khan said that the time of pledges and tall claims has passed, adding now all would practically see a tangible and positive change in district Buner.

He said the CM would also inaugurate some of the completed projects for the district during his visit. The province, he said, was moving forward on the track of development under the headship of the Chief Minister.

KP government, he said was focusing on areas kept underprivileged during the past regimes so that equal opportunities of development could be provided to all without discrimination.

Riaz Khan informed the Chief Minister would also present party caps to scores of people who would announce to join the PTI on the occasion.

