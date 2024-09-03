Open Menu

CM To Attend IBA Karachi-Stanford University Event At US

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has travelled to America to participate in three different events at Stanford University and he will be back next week.

The events include a collaboration between IBA Karachi and Stanford University's Life Design, a Pandemic Preparedness Initiative at Biolab, and a panel discussion titled "From Silicon Valley to Karachi - Transforming education for Innovation and Local Solutions.”

IBA Karachi is collaborating with Stanford University’s Life Design Lab towards the development of a Design Lab in Karachi.

The collaboration is aimed at developing a Design Lab in Karachi. The Chief Minister will attend the event and participate in discussions.

The CM will also visit Sandford Biosecurity and Pandemic Preparedness Initiative at Biolab and will meet with its Director Dr Jeffrey S Glenn. Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah wants to establish such a lab at the Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital & Research Centre, NIPA, Karachi.

Mr Shah will also participate in the Panel discussion From Silicon Valley to Karachi - Transforming Education for Innovation and Local Solution.’

