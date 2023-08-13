CM to attend main independence event as chief guest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The main event, to be organised by the Punjab government to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, is scheduled at Huzuri Bagh on Monday.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is set to attend the occasion as the chief guest.

During the significant day, the CM would embark on a visit to Mazar-e-Iqbal, where he would pay his respects by laying wreaths and offering Fateha, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Notably, the caretaker chief minister would hoist the national flag at the Alamgiri gate of the iconic Shahi Fort, symbolising the spirit of sovereignty. Mohsin Naqvi will also take the stage to address the central gathering, sharing insights and perspectives on the momentous day.