CM to chair cabinet committee meeting tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 49th meeting of the provincial cabinet to deliberate on 45 point agenda tomorrow (Thursday).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 49th meeting of the provincial cabinet to deliberate on 45 point agenda tomorrow (Thursday).

According to news release issued here on Wednesday, provincial ministers,special assistants, advisors, chief secretary, IG police and administrativesecretaries will attend the meeting.