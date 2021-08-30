- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
CM To Chair Cabinet Meeting
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 47th cabinet meeting at his office on Tuesday to deliberate upon a 31-point agenda.
Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..
NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches
New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..
DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report
UAE condemns Houthis' drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia
Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
REAP thanks to center for taking up issues on priority16 minutes ago
-
Exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan" to be held on Aug 3116 minutes ago
-
PC weather with chances of DS, TS, rain16 minutes ago
-
Plan to take strict action against profiteers16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons16 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested; 2750 grams charras recovered16 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on termination of employees16 minutes ago
-
Minister assures of Priya Kumari's early recovery16 minutes ago
-
PM briefed on construction of mega dams16 minutes ago
-
District overseas Pakistanis committee meets26 minutes ago
-
NA body for vigorous pursuance of pending graft cases against OPHRD officials26 minutes ago
-
Youngster recovered few hours after kidnapping26 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.