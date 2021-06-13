CM To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over a special meeting of the provincial cabinet on Monday, June 14, in which approval will be given to the proposals of budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The meeting will also approve the supplementary budget for the financial year 2020-21, said a handout issued here on Sunday.
The cabinet will also approve the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2020-21. Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretaries and secretaries of relevant departments will attend the meeting.