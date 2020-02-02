UrduPoint.com
CM To Consult MPs For Launching Uplift Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

CM to consult MPs for launching uplift projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to consult members of National and provincial assembly for launching development projects in their areas.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the chief minister would meet the members to give final shape to 2020-21 development programmes.

Buzdar has also called a meeting of National and provincial assembly Members of Faisalabad division on Feb 3. They will present suggestions and recommendations regarding development projects in their Constituencies.

Secretaries of the departments concerned will also participate in the meetings, to be held at divisional level.

