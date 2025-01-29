CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to discuss the future of housing societies in the province, here on Wednesday.

During the session, the proposal for a uniform colour and design scheme for commercial and residential areas was reviewed, alongside recommendations to make housing societies more eco-friendly, walkable, and aligned with modern urban planning standards.

The CM issued directives for the swift disposal of pending applications in the housing sector and emphasized the need for daily updates on the progress of the Lahore Development Plan. The meeting also reached a key decision in principle: the creation of the Punjab Special Planning Authority (PSPA), aimed at eliminating illegal housing societies across the province. Under this initiative, commercial, residential, and agricultural lands will be categorized, with a focus on establishing district land use plans and zoning. These plans will be reviewed every four years to ensure they meet evolving needs and standards.

Additionally, the meeting agreed on the formation of a District Special Planning Committee in each district, led by the respective Deputy Commissioners. The committees will include representatives from essential service providers such as WAPDA, Sui Gas, and WASA. A system to track violations will also be put in place, with the District Digital Wall to monitor and identify illegal land usage. Based on digital data, decisions regarding fast-track approval of applications may also be made.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of town planning in securing a stable future for urban development. “Due to poor planning strategies, illegal housing societies are being constructed in urban areas, compromising the integrity of our cities,” she remarked.

A briefing was provided during the meeting, revealing that millions of rupees have been saved, thanks to the introduction of e-tendering in the Lahore Development Plan. The meeting also included a progress report on 414 schemes under Phase-I of the Lahore Development Plan.