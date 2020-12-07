UrduPoint.com
CM To Further Assess KTH Inquiry Report On Patients Deaths: Kamran Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:38 PM

CM to further assess KTH inquiry report on patients deaths: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said that Board of Governors of Khyber Teaching Hospital has submitted its inquiry report on the deaths of six patients at the hospital due to oxygen deficiency

PESHAWAR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said that board of Governors of Khyber Teaching Hospital has submitted its inquiry report on the deaths of six patients at the hospital due to oxygen deficiency.

He said within 24 hours the report has been submitted in which the real situation was put before the authorities. In the light of the report, he said nine employees of the hospital have been suspended. However he said the report would be presented to the Chief Minister for further assessment, decision and action.

He informed that the Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has called in a high-level meeting for discussion on the report. After the meeting, Kamran Bangash said, he and KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra would brief the media about further developments.

