Open Menu

CM To Inaugurate Artificial Limb Provision Scheme At PCP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

CM to inaugurate Artificial Limb Provision Scheme at PCP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, will visit the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar (PCP) on Wednesday.

The PCP media cell said on Tuesday that during the visit, he will review various sections of the center and inaugurate the Artificial Limb Provision Scheme under the Sehat Sahulat Card program.

The CEO Paraplegic Center, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, will brief the Chief Minister on the performance of this unique national institution and the challenges it faces.

Advisor to CM on Health Ihtisham Ali and Advisor on Information & Public Relations Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif will also accompany the Chief Minister on this occasion.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

1 hour ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

2 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

4 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

17 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

17 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan