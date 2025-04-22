CM to inaugurate Artificial Limb Provision Scheme at PCP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, will visit the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar (PCP) on Wednesday.

The PCP media cell said on Tuesday that during the visit, he will review various sections of the center and inaugurate the Artificial Limb Provision Scheme under the Sehat Sahulat Card program.

The CEO Paraplegic Center, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, will brief the Chief Minister on the performance of this unique national institution and the challenges it faces.

Advisor to CM on Health Ihtisham Ali and Advisor on Information & Public Relations Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif will also accompany the Chief Minister on this occasion.

