CM to inaugurate Chitral Special Economic Zone in September

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :In the wake of recent rains and floods in Chitral, the Economic and Industrial Development of Chitral Conference will now be held in the third week of September wherein Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan will inaugurate Chitral Special Economic Zone on special invitation.

A press release of Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce Industry, (FPCCI), said on Wednesday the conference was called to revamp agriculture, tourism, hydroelectricity, industry, trade and mines and mineral sectors in Chitral, besides functionalizing Arund Shah Saleem Border Station.

The conference will also work on prioritizing utilization of natural resources of Chitral, hydel power, tourism, minerals, agriculture and cross-border trade.

A meeting to this effect was held the other day at the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade in Peshawar wherein DG KPBOIT, Muhammad Shahid, Advisor Nazeer Awan, IFO Waqar Ahmad, provincial chief of SMEDA, Rashid Aman and Nabeela Afridi, Coordination FPCCI KP, Sartaj Ahmed Khan, Special Secretary Agriculture Jannat Gul Afridi, SOC Energy and Power, Abdur Rauf, Director TDAP, Atlas Khan, Adil Salahuddin from KP AZMAK, Engineer Haider Ali of KP TUTA and officers concerned were present.

The meeting was told that a total of 50 acres of land has been acquired for Chitral Economic Zone for which the business plan has also been approved.

The meeting also decided to take further steps for construction of small and big hydel power projects in Chitral, functionalizing Arund Shah Saleem Border for enhancing trade with Central Asian countries, promotion of tourism in Chitral and use of modern machinery for extracting minerals.

The meeting decided that during the upcoming conference, encouragement of women entrepreneurship, youth skill development and display of locally made products will also be ensured.

The meeting stressed upon the Agriculture Department for provision of training to the farmers on latest agriculture equipment and new methods of farming in Chitral.

FPCCI Coordinator, Sartaj Ahmad Khan while lauding the role of provincial and Federal governments in economic and industrial development of Chitral, said on inclusion of five areas of Chitral in tourism zone, we are thankful to KP and Central governments. The step, he said will play a vital role in promotion of tourism activities in Chitral and bring revenue for the locals.

He said special invitations have been sent to Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant on Commerce and Industry KP, Karim Khan, Secretary Commerce, Javed Marwat, Hassan Daud Butt of KP BOT and president FPCCI Nisar Anjum to participate in the conference. Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has already accepted the invitation.

Coordinator FPCCI further said to make Chitral a business tycoon, small plots will be allotted to local people in Industrial Zone so that with economic development of Chitral, the fiscal condition of Chitrali people could also be improved.