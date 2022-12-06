CM to inaugurate development projects in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan will visit Kohat on Wednesday to inaugurate various development projects which were costing billions of rupees for provision of civic amenities to the masses.

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, MPA Ziaullah Bangash has invited Chief Minister for inauguration ceremony.

The development projects include supply of clean drinking water project in urban areas of Kohat, sewerage systems, floodlights and greenfield project at Kohat sports complex, Women business Center Project, inauguration ofgovernment Higher Secondary school Comprehensive for Male, government Higher Secondary School College Town for Female.