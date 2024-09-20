CM to inaugurate development projects next month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, will inaugurate several projects next month under the Peshawar Uplift Program phase second.

After the timely provision of funds by the provincial government , the ongoing projects under the Peshawar uplift program have gained further momentum.

The ongoing projects include the construction of the six kilometer-long Hayatabad Jogging and Cycling Track in the provincial capital, the renovation and construction of Peshawar Zoo Road (Palosi Road), the Iqra Chowk Island on University Road, the Park Avenue Island on University Road, and the construction of the Walkway Town Market. Additionally, several projects have been completed at the historic University of Peshawar, including the renovation of the university, repair and construction of the main roads, flooring of key areas, construction of public washrooms, and modern parking facilities.

Alongside, several development projects at the adjacent Jinnah College for Women have been completed, including flooring, repairs, and other improvement works.

Furthermore, the renovation and restoration of the historic Government Hussain Sharif Higher Secondary school No.

1 in Peshawar City, as well as the repair, renovation, and restoration of the historical significance of the Agricultural Training Institute, have already been completed.

These completed projects will not only enhance the beauty of Peshawar but will also restore its historical significance and provide a healthier environment for the public. Speed and transparency in the completion of these projects will be ensured at all costs.

These remarks were made by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, while chairing a review meeting on the ongoing development projects under the Peshawar Uplift Program Phase II.

In the review meeting chaired by the Commissioner Peshawar Division, the project engineer, Muhammad Adeel, provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects in the final stages of completion. It was decided to complete the projects by October 20 and hand them over to the relevant departments after their inauguration by the Chief Minister.

In this regard, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud will conduct a special visit on Monday to review the projects.