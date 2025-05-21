CM to inaugurate new food testing laboratory soon

Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has said that state-of-the-art Static Provincial Food Testing Laboratory of KP is nearing completion and be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur very soon

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the project, the minister said that the laboratory being established under KP food authority would be a milestone to ensure food safety and quality.

The meeting was attended by Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed, Project Director Dr. Abbas, Director Operations Akhtar Nawaz, Director Technical Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, and other senior officials.

The minister was informed that civil works on the laboratory is in final stages while the procurement of advanced high-tech testing equipment is also nearing completion.

The facility is being developed in line with international standards specifically those of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Once operational, the laboratory would offer testing services not only to food business operators but also to the general public. It would be capable of analyzing a wide range of food items including edible oil and ghee, drinking water, flour, biscuits, yogurt, powdered milk, potato chips, snacks, honey, jams, squashes, beverages, salt, black and green tea, milk and meat besides measuring key nutritional components such as protein, carbohydrates, moisture, and other quality indicators.

