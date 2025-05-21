CM To Inaugurate New Food Testing Laboratory Soon
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has said that state-of-the-art Static Provincial Food Testing Laboratory of KP is nearing completion and be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur very soon
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has said that state-of-the-art Static Provincial Food Testing Laboratory of KP is nearing completion and be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur very soon.
Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the project, the minister said that the laboratory being established under KP food authority would be a milestone to ensure food safety and quality.
The meeting was attended by Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed, Project Director Dr. Abbas, Director Operations Akhtar Nawaz, Director Technical Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, and other senior officials.
The minister was informed that civil works on the laboratory is in final stages while the procurement of advanced high-tech testing equipment is also nearing completion.
The facility is being developed in line with international standards specifically those of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
Once operational, the laboratory would offer testing services not only to food business operators but also to the general public. It would be capable of analyzing a wide range of food items including edible oil and ghee, drinking water, flour, biscuits, yogurt, powdered milk, potato chips, snacks, honey, jams, squashes, beverages, salt, black and green tea, milk and meat besides measuring key nutritional components such as protein, carbohydrates, moisture, and other quality indicators.
Recent Stories
TP-1, TP-3 recycled water projects boost SITE industrial self-sufficiency
Governor Kundi, PHF President discuss revival of Hockey in Pakistan
Aqeel, Shoaib, Yousaf, Muzammil move in Federal Cup semis
HEC relieves Dr Zia Ul Qayyum as ED
CM to inaugurate new food testing laboratory soon
Experts emphasizes climate-sensitive budgeting and climate finance transparency
SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance
Khuzdar Attack an assault on Pakistan, not just Balochistan: PPP leader Raisani ..
Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership, ironclad friendship to grow further ..
Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing
EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influen ..
Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to ra ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TP-1, TP-3 recycled water projects boost SITE industrial self-sufficiency25 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi, PHF President discuss revival of Hockey in Pakistan27 seconds ago
-
HEC relieves Dr Zia Ul Qayyum as ED30 seconds ago
-
CM to inaugurate new food testing laboratory soon31 seconds ago
-
Experts emphasizes climate-sensitive budgeting and climate finance transparency6 minutes ago
-
Khuzdar Attack an assault on Pakistan, not just Balochistan: PPP leader Raisani condemns terrorism, ..7 minutes ago
-
Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership, ironclad friendship to grow further: DPM Dar7 minutes ago
-
Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing22 minutes ago
-
EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influencers22 minutes ago
-
Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to rank of Field Marshal22 minutes ago
-
ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human trafficking and migr ..22 minutes ago
-
PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable22 minutes ago