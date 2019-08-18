CM to inaugurate tree plantation campaign on Aug 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the tree plantation campaign under "Plant for Pakistan" on August 18, 2019 (tomorrow).

A ceremony in this connection will be held at Khud Pur near Bata Factory, Multan Road, Manga Mandi.

State Minister for Environment Change Zartaj Gul will also attend the ceremony.

The chief minister, in a statement, said, "Plant for Pakistan" was a movement, which was being run under Prime Minister Imran Khan to turn the land of Pakistan green.

The CM said, "The tree plantation campaign is our national obligation."