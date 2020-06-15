CM to inaugurates Ease of Doing Business Cell for facilitating traders amid of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has approved the establishment of an Ease of Doing Business Cell and a notification has been issued in this regard on Monday.

The cell will be formally inaugurated by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan soon, Balochistan board of Investment's Chief Executive Farman Zarkoon Nassel said, saying that the an Ease of Doing Business Cell was as an important development for the promotion of business activities in Balochistan.

He said that according to the notification, a steering committee headed by the Chief Minister of Balochistan has been set up and a meeting would be convened soon.

The strategy will be worked out in the current situation of Coronavirus and facilities can be provided to the business people by using the time, all the rules and regulations will be mapped in the meeting, despite business activities to be reviewed so that the business people can get all the information at home through online system, he said.

He said that the members of the steering committee headed by the Chief Minister include Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Industries and Chairman BBOI.

In addition, a cell will be set up in the Balochistan Board of Investment to guide efforts to improve the quality of business regulations and the Balochistan government has approved the establishment of an Ease of Doing Business Cell.

The cell meeting will have to be held every two months, he said, adding that the government was aware of the problems faced by the business community in the situation of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal has issued instructions to facilitate the business community and provide amenities to them and Balochistan Board of Investment trying to provide all possible conveniences to the business community. There was an important development in this regard which will bring many conveniences to the business community.