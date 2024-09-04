CM to introduce KPIs system in BoR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to introduce key performance indicators (KPIs) system in board of Revenue (BoR) after its success in Police and Administration departments.

Chairing a meeting on 'Performance Index' of Board of Revenue (BoR) here on Wednesday, the CM said the performance of commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, tehsildars and naib tehsildars would be determined by the KPIs.

The CM said the performance of Judicial Members, Member Tax, Member Colonies and Member Consolidation of Board of Revenue will also be monitored. She highlighted that score will be updated on the completion of timely verification of death in Rural Center Mall and PLRA (Punjab Land Records Authority).

The CM said the performance of Sub-Registrar Office will also be linked to the timely verification of registry, added that matters related to death and verification of land records will be included in the KPI score too.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the progress on digitization of revenue records under "Pilse Project" is also included in the KPIs. E-Gurdavari, monthly meeting of district coordination committee, field report in cases of death of heirs are also part of KPIs, she added.

The CM said the performance of officers will be tested through innovative measures and policy reforms for the convenience of people, adding that disposing of court cases will increase the KPI score. She underscored that distribution, transfer and revenue recovery will also improve KPI Scores of the officers concerned. KPI of State Land Management has also been set, lease of agricultural land, consolidation fee and State Land Directory are included in the KPI System.

Earlier, the CM was briefed by the relevant authorities about Structure and Service Delivery of Board of Revenue, besides the Pulse Project, Revenue Recovery and Land Management Issues. She was also apprised of the progress made so far on digitalisation of the Board of Revenue.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Implementation Danish Afzal and Personal Secretary Saima Farooq were also present.