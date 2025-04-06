Open Menu

CM To Launch Punjab’s First-ever Talent Hunt & Youth Internship Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of the province’s first-ever comprehensive Talent Hunt Program to identify and nurture young sports talent.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM directed the relevant departments to present a detailed implementation plan.“Young players in Punjab will be provided ample opportunities to showcase their abilities and move forward,” she stated.

The CM emphasized equal opportunities for female athletes, adding, “Women players will be given the same platforms to thrive and succeed.”

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to ensure the financial independence of the Sports Department, stressing that there must be no disruption in employee salaries. She also called for a detailed proposal for the launch of a Youth Internship Program aimed at empowering young individuals through practical training and experience.

