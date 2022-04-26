CM to launch 'Rescue 1122 'helpline with a fleet of 200 fire tenders, ambulances across Sindh

UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah shaping up development portfolio for next financial year, 2022-23 has decided to launch Rescue Helpline '1122' with a fleet of fire tenders and ambulances to meet any untoward incidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah shaping up development portfolio for next financial year, 2022-23 has decided to launch Rescue Helpline '1122' with a fleet of fire tenders and ambulances to meet any untoward incidents.

"I want local government department to prepare a scheme of around 200 fire tenders and ambulances and get it approved at the earliest so that it could be launched in the next financial year," directs the CM.

This he said while presiding over an important meeting to finalize proposals for next ADP-2022-23 here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Works Zia Abbas Shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Works Imran atta Soomro, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, member P&D Fatah Tunio.

Mr Shah said that in future to avoid Mehar-like fire incidents, we would have to prepare a fleet of fire tenders so that timely action could be taken. "These fire tenders and ambulances would put on the disposal of Rescue 1122 so that they could rush to the spot in case of any untoward incident," he said and added the parking place of the fire tenders and ambulances would be decided in consultation with district administration.

Minister Local govt dept briefing the chief minister said that his department has launched 555 schemes of Rs25,500 million against which Rs16,972 million has been released and the utilization has been recorded at Rs11843.48 million.

The chief minister directed the local government department to focus on completion of on-going schemes in the next financial year. "We would focus on completion of mega projects launched in Karachi next year," the CM said.

