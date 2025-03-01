CM to launch special buses for rural women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that a modern transport system

is a fundamental right for women living in rural areas.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, the CM directed the relevant authorities to prepare

Punjab’s first Women’s Transport Solution Plan, aimed at addressing the transportation

needs of rural women. The plan includes the launch of bus services from every rural tehsil

to district headquarters, as well as an inter-village transport plan.

The CM said: "Without a proper transport system, rural women face immense challenges."

She expressed her concern over the uncomfortable conditions rural women endure while

traveling on public transport.

"It is disheartening to see rural women traveling under such difficult circumstances. The

introduction of a modern transport system will significantly boost the confidence

of rural women," she said.

The chief minister highlighted that the new initiative would bring ease of transportation to

female students and sick women.

She reviewed a proposal to gradually implement a mass transit system in remote districts,

starting with 25 buses. Additionally, she instructed the authorities to take immediate action

to provide subsidies for women passengers using the mass transit system.