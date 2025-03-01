CM To Launch Special Buses For Rural Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that a modern transport system
is a fundamental right for women living in rural areas.
Chairing a meeting on Saturday, the CM directed the relevant authorities to prepare
Punjab’s first Women’s Transport Solution Plan, aimed at addressing the transportation
needs of rural women. The plan includes the launch of bus services from every rural tehsil
to district headquarters, as well as an inter-village transport plan.
The CM said: "Without a proper transport system, rural women face immense challenges."
She expressed her concern over the uncomfortable conditions rural women endure while
traveling on public transport.
"It is disheartening to see rural women traveling under such difficult circumstances. The
introduction of a modern transport system will significantly boost the confidence
of rural women," she said.
The chief minister highlighted that the new initiative would bring ease of transportation to
female students and sick women.
She reviewed a proposal to gradually implement a mass transit system in remote districts,
starting with 25 buses. Additionally, she instructed the authorities to take immediate action
to provide subsidies for women passengers using the mass transit system.
Recent Stories
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quality,inexpensive essential items available in Ramadan Sahulat bazaars: Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
CM to launch special buses for rural women1 minute ago
-
Former KP Speaker assures resolution of MRI machine issue11 minutes ago
-
Police nab murder suspect in Hassanabdal shooting11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti to give priority to Balochistan’s backward districts in federal PSDP11 minutes ago
-
Salim Saifullah condoles over death of Hamid Ul Haq11 minutes ago
-
Attock Police arrest man for torturing sister11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 776 emergencies in Feb31 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Police deploy 500 personnel to ensure peace in Ramadan31 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister congratulates nation on arrival of Ramadan31 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle thief busted in Chiniot31 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police seize hashish, liquor, lahan in separate raids31 minutes ago