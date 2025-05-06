CM To Launch Yellow Line, E-taxi Project And Solar-powered Charging Stations In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:37 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of multiple forward-looking urban transport initiatives, including the Yellow Line Mass Transit System, an eco-friendly e-taxi pilot project, and solar-powered electric charging stations, aimed at modernising mobility and reducing environmental impact
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of multiple forward-looking urban transport initiatives, including the Yellow Line Mass Transit System, an eco-friendly e-taxi pilot project, and solar-powered electric charging stations, aimed at modernising mobility and reducing environmental impact.
Chairing a high-level meeting on Punjab’s mass transit strategy, here on Tuesday, the CM was presented with the feasibility study for the Yellow Line project. She directed that work on the corridor from Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura be initiated without delay to facilitate commuters and ease traffic congestion in Lahore.
The meeting also included a detailed briefing on the e-taxi project, a green mobility solution designed to reduce emissions and offer cost-effective transportation.
CM Maryam Nawaz approved the project’s financial model in principle, and it was decided that a pilot fleet of 1,100 e-taxis would be launched.
The government will also provide a subsidy to ensure affordability and broader accessibility.
In support of this initiative, the CM directed the installation of solar-powered charging stations, including the possibility of co-locating these stations with existing petrol pumps. This move is intended to ensure long-term sustainability and reduce dependency on conventional energy sources.
CM Maryam Nawaz also sought a detailed report on identifying additional routes for mass transit in Gujranwala, instructing that the selection of routes must align with the needs and convenience of the public.
The meeting included a comprehensive review of all logistical, technical, and financial aspects of the e-taxi scheme, which is part of the broader vision to promote green, efficient, and accessible transport across Punjab.
Recent Stories
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planni ..
4th ECO Forum held at TDAP
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Rene ..
AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced t ..
4th ECO Forum held
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russ ..
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..3 minutes ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack20 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..11 minutes ago
-
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” launched28 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russia28 minutes ago
-
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses28 minutes ago
-
RDA demolishes infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes7 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary orders FIR against SBCA officers over demolition of heritage building7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Suthra Punjab cleanliness campaign, directs swift action against encroachments7 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar apprises Algerian FM of evolving regional situation post Indian inflammatory rhetoric7 minutes ago
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration41 minutes ago