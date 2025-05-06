CM to launch yellow line, e-taxi project and solar-powered charging stations in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of multiple forward-looking urban transport initiatives, including the Yellow Line Mass Transit System, an eco-friendly e-taxi pilot project, and solar-powered electric charging stations, aimed at modernising mobility and reducing environmental impact

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of multiple forward-looking urban transport initiatives, including the Yellow Line Mass Transit System, an eco-friendly e-taxi pilot project, and solar-powered electric charging stations, aimed at modernising mobility and reducing environmental impact.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Punjab’s mass transit strategy, here on Tuesday, the CM was presented with the feasibility study for the Yellow Line project. She directed that work on the corridor from Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura be initiated without delay to facilitate commuters and ease traffic congestion in Lahore.

The meeting also included a detailed briefing on the e-taxi project, a green mobility solution designed to reduce emissions and offer cost-effective transportation.

CM Maryam Nawaz approved the project’s financial model in principle, and it was decided that a pilot fleet of 1,100 e-taxis would be launched.

The government will also provide a subsidy to ensure affordability and broader accessibility.

In support of this initiative, the CM directed the installation of solar-powered charging stations, including the possibility of co-locating these stations with existing petrol pumps. This move is intended to ensure long-term sustainability and reduce dependency on conventional energy sources.

CM Maryam Nawaz also sought a detailed report on identifying additional routes for mass transit in Gujranwala, instructing that the selection of routes must align with the needs and convenience of the public.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of all logistical, technical, and financial aspects of the e-taxi scheme, which is part of the broader vision to promote green, efficient, and accessible transport across Punjab.