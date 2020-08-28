UrduPoint.com
CM To Lay Foundation Stone Of New Hospital At Johria On Sept 15

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:03 PM

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay foundation stone of a new 60 bed hospital at Johria near Chakri Road on September 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay foundation stone of a new 60 bed hospital at Johria near Chakri Road on September 15.

Director, Development and Planning, District Health Authority Rawalpindi, Dr. Ahsan Ali told APP said.

"An amount of Rs 352.44 million will be spent for construction of the building while a grant of Rs 147.29 million will be utilized to procure medical equipment and machinery".

The Director informed that state of the art medical equipment including ventilators, ultrasound machine with beamforming system, dental unit, anesthesia machine with cardiac monitor and others would be installed in the hospital to provide modern healthcare facilities to the residents of the area.

He said, the hospital would have Emergency, Peads, General Surgery, Orthopedic, Eye and ENT wards.

Dr. Ahsan said Health Authority had acquired 60-kanal land for setting up the hospital.

He said construction work of the building would be kicked off from Sept 15 and the project would be completed in two years.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought feasibility report for the establishment of a new hospital in Johria, he added.

