CM to lay foundation stone of Sagian Road revamp project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Rs 4.32 billion project to revamp the Sagian Road on February 25.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said a four-KM long three-lane road would be constructed from Ravi Bridge to Phool Mandi Chowk. Similarly, a 3.

1-KM long dual lane road would be built from Phool Mandi to Faizpur Interchange-M2 while another 1.6-KM long dual lane road would also be constructed from Begum Kot to Phool Mandi Chowk.

A roundabout would also be constructed at Phool Mandi Chowk in addition to a parking facilityup to Faizpur Interchange-M2. Drain-cum-walkways would also be developed for drainage of wateras one lakh vehicles would be facilitated through this project, he added.